An assistant head teacher in the UK has been jailed for 12 years for having sex with four teenage girls.

Sean Aldridge, 37, a PE teacher got one girl pregnant after forming a relationship with her, but she later lost the baby as a result of a miscarriage.

He used a burner phone, hidden in a jacket pocket in his wardrobe, to groom the girls and hide his criminal activity from his partner.

He also used the codename ‘Jack’ to hide what he was doing and two of the girls had his number under the name ‘Jack Ridge’, reported metro.co.uk.

Aldridge started grooming pupils at Warblington School, near Havant, Hampshire, in 2007 when he gave a girl, 15, his mobile phone number because she was having problems at home.

While out walking with his partner, who was pregnant, he bumped into the girl and later messaged her saying ‘you looked nice’.

Sean Aldridge got one of the girls pregnant but she went on to have a miscarriage.

The relationship started off with kissing in his office before becoming more sexual. Prosecutor Robert Bryan said: ‘The victim said her first sexual encounter was ruined because he kept repeating “I could go to prison for this”.’ They then had sex ‘at any opportunity’ almost every day – including after her leavers’ prom – before having a miscarriage when she was 16.

After she left he groomed another girl, 15, again starting with text messages, leading to sex in his office and in his car in nearby woodland.

