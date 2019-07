Studio Brat boss – Simi, jumps on the trending single ‘Brown Skin Girl‘ to thrill fans with a cover which was originally done by Beyonce, Wizkid, SAINt JHN and Blue Ivy Carter.

The award winning songwriter, multi-talented singer, music producer and sound engineer Previously gave us a solid cover for ‘Bad Energy‘ originally by Skepta and Wizkid and it was highly accepted by fans.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Simi

