The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has confirmed the proscription of Shiite group, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) by the federal government following deadly protests in the Abuja.

Tensions continued to rise as Shiite group protested in Abuja, calling for the release of its leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky. The deadly protests have claimed the lives of at least six protesters, a journalist, and a senior police officer.

Adamu, during a press conference, on Tuesday said the Nigerian Government has officially banned the activities of Islamic Movement of Nigeria led by Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country.

Adamu was meeting with Senior Police Officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, in continuation of his management tradition to constantly engage strategic managers across all commands in the Police Force.

The presidency in a statement yesterday clarified that the proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) does not translate into banning the larger numbers of peaceful and law-abiding Shiites in the country from practicing their religion.

According to Senior Special Assitant on Media to President, Garba Shehu, the move was to discourage wanton violence, murder and wilful destruction of public and private property.

The IMN leader, Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 after violence during a religious procession in Kaduna State.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

