The Senate on Tuesday asked former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed to take a bow and go as he was the last person to be screened.

Immediate past Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun opened the floor when given opportunity to ask Muhammed question.

Amosun described Muhammed as a loyal servant who served the nation meritoriously, saying that whatever assignment he was given, he did it very well.

In the light of this, he appealed to his colleagues that Muhammed should be allowed to take a bow and go as he is tested and trusted.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele supported Amosun, saying that he had the opportunity to have worked with Muhammed during the administration of former Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State, saying that he was part of the team that drafted the blueprint of Lagos.

According to Bamidele, Muhammed was able to manage the transition process of Buhari very well in 2015 and that he is a gentleman and humble, saying that he should be allowed to take a bow and go.

Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe from Kwara State also praised Muhammed, describing him as a gentleman and that he should be allowed to take a bow and go.

Others who spoke tolled the same line. With a voice vote, the Senate asked Muhammed to take a bow and leave.

