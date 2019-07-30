A security guard, Hamisu Abdullahi, has been remanded in prison Magistrates Court sitting in Zaria, for allegedly sodomised a seven-year-old primary schoolboy, be remanded in prison.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Halima Sani-Aminu, refused to take Abdullahi’s plea and ordered that the case file should be sent back to the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

Sain-Aminu however, adjourned the case till August 28 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Rimbut Napon, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20, at the Basic International School, Sabon Layi, Tudun Wada, Zaria.

Napon said Malam Bashir Umar, who is the guardian of the victim, reported the case at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Tudun Wada.

He said the police took the victim to the hospital and the medical report revealed that he was actually sodomised.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 259 Penal Code.

