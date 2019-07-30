Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole considers the political eclipse of former Senate President Bukola Saraki as one of his greatest achievements and demanded commendation from the press corps at the State House.

Oshiomhole was in the State House Monday for a meeting with President Buhari Muhamamdu Buhari when he fielded several questions from the newsmen.

He said under his leadership as APC chairman, he successfully uprooted the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his cronies, politically, in Kwara. Therefore, he declared himself politically smarter than Saraki.

”Remember I was saying that Saraki must be removed, people would say how would I do it? I said okay if he resists removal then we would uproot.

“We went to Kwara, we did OTOGE(Enough is Enough), we uprooted Saraki and you cannot commend me for this? You know who Saraki is? If you are talking of the smartest political player, seasoned smart guy, he is.

”But for every smartness he has, I have a superior smartness. At the end of the day who won?

Remember I was saying that Saraki must be removed, people would say how would I do it? I said okay if he resists removal then we would uproot.We went to Kwara, we did OTOGE(Enough is Enough), we uprooted Saraki

“As a senate president, we uprooted him as senator, we uprooted his nominee for governor and senators, we put our own.

”Today, he doesn’t have one senator in Kwara, he doesn’t have one House of Representatives in Kwara. Everything in Kwara is APC and you can’t commend me for that?

“If you don’t, then I will be like lizard, I will praise myself if you State House correspondents don’t praise me.” he added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

