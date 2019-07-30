The Presidency has lauded the diligence of the senate for confirming the ministerial nominees, whilst also ensuring a swift and efficient process.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: ”The people of Nigeria want results, and with this list of ministers, we are confident they shall be delivered. Specific portfolios shall be assigned with the inauguration of the cabinet.

”This is a fine, capable and committed group of individuals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward; a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.

“The executive approaches this 9th National Assembly with a renewed spirit of openness and enthusiasm.

”Where once we sometimes found impasse, we welcome collaboration; where once suspicion took hold, together, we shall demonstrate mutual trust.”

According to the presidential aide, scrutiny should never mean deadlock but proper governance.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the 9th National Assembly and the executive arm of government would deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians in the shortest possible time.

”And with a new swathe of national legislators and ministers, we are confident the executive and the legislature can – in partnership – unleash the change Nigerians deserve,” he added.

The Senate had on Tuesday confirmed 43 nominees as ministers of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 23 released the list of 43 nominees to senate for screening and confirmation as ministers.

Following the submission, the senate had on July 24 began the screening of the nominees to determine their suitability for the position.

The screening which lasted for five days came to an end on July 30.

Many of the nominees were asked to take a bow, while few of them were subjected to questions.

The “take a bow” syndrome that dominated the screening exercise was the tradition of the senate to excuse nominees who have had legislative background.

The senate also hinged the reason for asking female nominees to take a bow on the gender-sensitive nature of the senate among other reasons.

Following a voice vote for the confirmation of the individual nominees, the senate at plenary confirmed the 43 nominees.

