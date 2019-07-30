China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) has disclosed that it is shipping to Dangote Refinery in Lekki Lagos, the world’s largest atmospheric tower.
The tower has left a wharf in Ningbo, in Zhejiang Province in China’s north eats, Sinopec said. The journey may take up to a month.
“It will travel to #Nigeria and be installed at the world’s biggest single-train facility – Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery”, Sinopec tweeted on Monday night.
The 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery near Lagos is set to be Africa’s largest, and could transform the country from a fuel importer to a net exporter. The refinery is scheduled to start production next year.
Sinopec called the Dangote refinery world’s biggest single-train facility.
The atmospheric tower, also known as the distillation tower will help separate crude oil into its components for further processing by other processing units.
Join the conversation