The Sinopec built atmospheric at Ningbo wharf setting for sail to Nigeria

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) has disclosed that it is shipping to Dangote Refinery in Lekki Lagos, the world’s largest atmospheric tower.

The tower has left a wharf in Ningbo, in Zhejiang Province in China’s north eats, Sinopec said. The journey may take up to a month.

“It will travel to #Nigeria and be installed at the world’s biggest single-train facility – Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery”, Sinopec tweeted on Monday night.

The 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery near Lagos is set to be Africa’s largest, and could transform the country from a fuel importer to a net exporter. The refinery is scheduled to start production next year.

The atmospheric tower, also known as the distillation tower will help separate crude oil into its components for further processing by other processing units.