China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) has disclosed that it is shipping to Dangote Refinery in Lekki Lagos, the world’s largest atmospheric tower.

The tower has left a wharf in Ningbo, in Zhejiang Province in China’s north eats, Sinopec said. The journey may take up to a month.

“It will travel to #Nigeria and be installed at the world’s biggest single-train facility – Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery”, Sinopec tweeted on Monday night.

The 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery near Lagos is set to be Africa’s largest, and could transform the country from a fuel importer to a net exporter. The refinery is scheduled to start production next year.

Sinopec called the Dangote refinery world’s biggest single-train facility.

The atmospheric tower, also known as the distillation tower will help separate crude oil into its components for further processing by other processing units.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

