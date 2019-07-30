Medical doctors in government owned hospitals in Maiduguri Borno state are now jittery over the disciplinary measures that will be applied to them after being found absent at their duty posts.

The doctors were caught redhanded by Borno governor, Umara Zulum, when he visited the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital as well as the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri after midnight.

The governor first visited the Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital at around 1am. It was a surprise visit, unscheduled.

Zulum was shocked as he could not find a single doctor on duty. The governor then decided to dial all the 10 doctors working for the hospital to demand an emergency service. None of them picked the governor’s call.

Only a few nurses were on duty, in a state, where citizens that come in harm’s way in the war against Boko Haram need their attention.

After this, Gov Zulum also visited the teaching hospital in Maiduguri, owned by the Federal Government. There he met a few medical doctors and nurses on duty.

According to Twitter posts by aides to the governor, the professor-governor is disturbed by the attitude of medical doctors to their work.

To crown the night of surprises, Governor Zulum also visited the Hajj Camp at 3:00am. There again he was shocked about the shambolic screening of pilgrims.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

