Ogun 1: President Buhari receives a presentation of appreciation from Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and the Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele as he receives in courtesy visit elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State in State House on 30th July 2019.
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State at then State House, Abuja.
Ogun 3: President Buhari being presented a gift by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba alongside Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun as he receives in courtesy visit elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State in State House on 30th July 2019.
Buhari, with leaders and elders from Ogun State
Ogun 5: President Buhari with Governor of Ogun State Mr Dapo Abiodun, Son of Late MKO Abiola Mr Kola Abiola and daughter of Late MKO Abiola Mr Hafsat Abiola as he receives in courtesy visit Elders and Leaders of Thought from Ogun State in State House on 30th July 2019.
Buhari with one of the visitors from Ogun State
