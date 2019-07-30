Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, has demanded N3 billion as damages from a chieftain of Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu over an alleged libelous statement published by two national newspapers.

The former governor, therefore, gave Okurounmu 14 days to pay the money or face face legal action for defamation.

Osoba’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has sent a letter to the senator demanding a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of both Daily Independent and The Sun newspapers, starting from Monday, July 29, 2019.

According to Olanipekun, Okurounmu in the interviews maligned Osoba by claiming, among other things, that he (Osoba) got into trouble “in the early stage of the annulment of June 12 because he has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida who annulled the election.”

