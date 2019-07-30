Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described members of the Nigerian media as not only pivotal to the actualisation of the dividends of democracy but also a group which should be embraced by any responsible sitting government.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday while addressing the Governor’s Office Press Crew when he visited the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor said due to the critical role of the media in reportage of government activities to the people, and the importance of communication – which is a two-way thing – in this day and age, any government without the media, was on a journey to nowhere.

According to him, the relationship between the government and the media should be a symbiotic one.

“First and foremost, let me express my profound gratitude to you members of the fourth estate of the realm for your support to this government since its inception. Today makes it 61 days since this administration kicked off.

“So, it is only sensible for us to visit you on the first day of the commencement of our third month in office. On behalf of my brother, the Deputy Governor, with whom I started this journey together, we wish to say a big thank to you all. Also, I believe I speak the mind of all of those in our government in showing our appreciation.

“Having said that, let me implore you to continue to work with us with the highest level of professionalism, joining hands with us to serve Lagosians better. Communication is key and getting the right reports to the people is also vital. Without this, the entire purpose of all the good works we’re doing, would have been defeated. As I said earlier, any government that does not work closely with the media would have succeeded in embarking on a journey to nowhere,” he said.

The governor stressed that being in government was a privilege and that, he and his cabinet saw their being in the position they were today, as an opportunity to rewrite history and leave a mark in the sands of time. He said their sincere desire was to serve to the best of their abilities.

He added that government was about the people and their welfare, and that as such, the governed remained top priority for him.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

