There are various changes people want to see in the world and answers have been put together for you. The Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markle and Vogue posed this question to 15 women with 15 unique causes.

Unsurprisingly, each of the September 2019 cover stars of this very special “Forces For Change” issue, guest-edited by The Duchess of Sussex, has singular ambitions for the planet and its people that know no bounds. The unifying factor? All 15 are barrier breakers who remain convinced that the world can be remade only if we harness our collective power. Here’s to the changemakers who are set to re-shape society in myriad radical and positive ways British Vogue says.

The video features Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Ramla Ali, Jacinda Ardern, Sinéad Burke, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, and Christy Turlington Burns.

