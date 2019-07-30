The Lagos State University (LASU) says it will open the registration and payment portal for the 2019/2020 online admission screening from midnight of Aug. 1 to Aug. 16.

This was detailed in the university official bulletin obtained on Tuesday, adding that screening of the prospective students would be based on Point Grading System (PGS).

It said the PGS would include the use of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score and the five best relevant subjects of the 100 level and direct entry 200 level candidates’ choice of courses.

The university said the exercise was a mandatory requirement for entry into the institution and only candidates who scored a minimum of 190 marks were eligible to participate.

‘’Candidates must also be 16 years of age by October 1, 2019,’’ it said.

According to the university, candidates should visit www.screening .lasu.edu.ng for the registration and non-refundable payment of N2,000 as screening fee.

It, however, warned that no member of staff of LASU or any other third party was authorised to collect any payment on behalf of the university.

‘’Applicants who ignore this warning do so at their own risk and LASU will not be liable under any guise. You are warned,’’ the university noted.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

