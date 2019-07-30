The Lagos State Government has allayed the fears of motorists over the planned four-month repair works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, saying that adequate measures have been put in place by the present administration to effectively manage the impending traffic situation.

The Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam, who disclosed this today in Ikeja, stated that in the project brief made available to the State Government, the repair works will narrow both Lagos and Sagamu bound traffic into two lanes on both carriageways respectively and is planned for two months each for inward and outward traffic from the State.

He emphasised that Lagos is well prepared and ready for the attendant traffic situation through extensive traffic management and control for the repair works which commences on Saturday, 3rd August 2019 and is envisaged to trigger and compound traffic along the corridors.

Salaam affirmed that the State has identified four locations to redirect traffic through, while the personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) as well as Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will be on ground to provide towing vehicles and other necessary support for evacuating unexpected breakdowns.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the area undergoing repairs will have floodlights and flashing lights placed in strategic places to aid vehicular movement at night, adding that having the whole area lit at night, apart from safety purposes, is also to ensure that Julius Berger completes the repair work within the stipulated period.

He also highlighted other measures already planned by the State government to include the display of advance warning signs; day and night emergency response crew; dummy flagman to direct motorists and slip road provided on both sides of the carriageway.

While assuring motorists of the readiness of the Lagos State Government to effectively manage the traffic situation during the period, the Permanent Secretary solicited for the understanding and cooperation of all road users and urged everyone to obey all traffic officials and signs for the entire duration of the reconstruction.

