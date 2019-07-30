Manchester United left it late but made in five wins out of five in pre-season with a 1-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hometown club Kristiansund.

Juan Mata was brought down in the box with just one minute of injury time to go, and dusted himself down to coolly bury the winner in the bottom left-hand corner.

It was cruel on Kristiansund, who had defended admirably, but in reality United should have taken the lead much, much earlier, having had a total of 34 efforts on goal, The Mirror reports.

Scott McTominay hit the post and Marcus Rashford and Tahith Chong also had good efforts saved, but in the end, it was left to the substitute Mata to give his side the victory.

United now face AC Milan in Cardiff on Saturday in their final pre-season game ahead of the new season.

