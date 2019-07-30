Former Aviation Minister and the chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted the Nigerian Senate for the process adopted at the just concluded ministerial screening.

He faulted the screening of some ministerial nominees by simply asking them to “bow and go” calling it “a display of comic relief.”

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode disclosed how he was screened for no less than two hours and thirty minutes by the Senate in 2006 when he was nominated by former President Obasanjo.

In those days days the Senate had great men and powerful intellectuals in its ranks.What we see today in the name of Ministerial screening is a pitiful joke. "Smile,show your teeth,bow and go" is NOT screening: it is a crass display of comic relief which is far below the Senate. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 30, 2019

Several ministerial nominees were not grilled by the Senate as they enjoyed the privilege of taking a “bow and go”. Some ministerial nominees were former lawmakers.

The ministers-designate who had enjoyed the privilege include: Godswill Akpabio, Gbemisola Saraki, Hadi Sirika, Olorunnimbe Mamora, George Akume, Chris Ngige, Tayo Alasoadura, Emeka Nwajuiba, a serving Reps member and surprisingly, Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of Transportation.

