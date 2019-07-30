Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, has joined the Paris Saint-Germain club on a four-year contract for a whopping fee reported to be £28 million ($34m).

The 29-year-old Senegalese professional footballer’s deal will run through until June 30, 2023 and will become the eighth player from Senegal to join the Parc des Princes side.

Gueye spent four successful years in England, having started his professional career in Europe with Lille, where he played 176 times. From there, he moved to Aston Villa and subsequently Everton, spending a single year at Villa Park and three at Goodison

His move to Paris, though, will give him the chance to play in the Champions League and he insists he’s excited to be joining the PSG project.

“I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain,” he also told the Parisian club’s official website.

“After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

“I’d like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad.

C'est donc officiel, Idrissa Gueye n'est plus un joueur d'Everton. Merci pour ta gentillesse, ta bonne humeur et surtout pour t'être battu comme un lion pendant ces 3 saisons @IGanaGueye. Ce sera compliqué de te remplacer. MERCI 💙 #onceabluealwaysablue pic.twitter.com/f8mhudEa52 — Everton FC France (@EFCFrance) July 30, 2019

