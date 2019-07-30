Emma Aispuro Coronel, the wife of famous Mexican drug lord, Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, seems unbothered with the current state of her husband as she went on vacation two weeks after El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison.

Coronel shared some photos from her vacation moment in Italy on Instagram. She posted a photo taken on a gondola near the Rialto Bridge on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.

The 29-year-old also posted a snap of her Starbucks coffee and a piece of cake on her Instagram account with the caption: ‘What diet?’

In the past week, Coronel has also shared pictures of El Chapo clothing line on Instagram.

Her trip comes less than two weeks after a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced her husband to life in prison, plus 30 years.

The 62-year-old drug lord found guilty of running a murderous criminal enterprise that smuggled tons of drugs into the United States over three decades, was sentenced by a US judge on Wednesday to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Guzmán was found guilty by a jury in February of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin and marijuana and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, long known as one of Mexico’s largest and most violent drug trafficking organizations.

