Otedola had pledged the sum of $25,000 for each goal scored by the Eagles during the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He made the promise alongside Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, who doubles as Africa’s richest man, before the Eagles’ semi final clash against Algeria in Egypt.

A brilliant free kick from Riyad Mahrez, however, ensured that Algeria defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the semi final at the Cairo International Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to its Twitter page to announce that the business mogul has made good his pledge to the Super Eagles.

“Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final,” the NFF wrote.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

