Nigerian singer Davido has got Twitter on fire when he disclosed that his ‘gateman’ or security guard has three cars and two houses.

“My Gateman LITT! 2 cribs 3 whips”, he announced in a 28 July post, triggering a flood of tweets of other generous acts of the musician and hilarious requests for employment as gatemen.

My Gateman LITT! 2 cribs 3 whips 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IKJI2ZmGs9 — Davido (@iam_Davido) July 28, 2019

Chemical sister, a.k.a Savvy Rinu tweeted: Hello @iam_Davido. This is an offer of a lifetime. You can’t get it anywhere else I can be your gatewoman and you will be the first artiste in the entire world to employ a woman as your gatewoman. Don’t turn down this offer. I can make you blow.. Expecting your answer asap!”

Valking said: Sir my dad’s name is Bill Gate, I’m so interested in opening gates, the name of my best song is open the flood gate of heaven”.

Obong Roviel a.k.a Trouble maker also posted: “I open gate for a living’

Davido had dropped the revelation about wealth status of his gateman while responding to a request that he do a collabo with a new act Lyta.

Obong Roviel a.k.a Trouble maker had shared the artiste’s gesture in an attached tweet: Davido Working with Lyta brings Orgasm to my eyes .Davido has been helping young talent since 1846 There’s nobody around Davido that’s not successful I repeat Nobody, even his gateman is richer than me”.

However, Obong’s reference to 1846 raised a few eyebrows, with questions on the age of Davido.

