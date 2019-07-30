Amid reports linking Neymar to Barcelona, Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted Forward Neymar to stay at French club Paris Saint-Germain.

He also advised Neymar to take care of himself and avoid injuries because the Brazilian international has had a lot of wounds in the past.

Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Barcelona since joining PSG in 2017 for a world-record deal of £222 million.

The 27-year-old had also already revealed his intention to leave PSG for Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.

Asked to comment on reports linking Neymar with a move away from PSG, Ronaldo told Marca:

“I think he is going to stay in Paris and if not, that he looks for where he is happy and where he can express his football that is a lot, that he has no injuries, that a lot is happening to him and you have to worry,” he said.

“I worry because I like to see the boy playing.

“Regardless of where he plays, take care of himself and have no injuries, that’s what I want for him.”

Speaking about retirement, the Portugal international said he has no plans to hang up his boots any time soon.

“I am not worried at all in that regard because it will depend a lot on what I feel, on my motivation, because physically it will never be a problem,” he said.

“Well, in quotes. Up to 40 you have to treat yourself well and I think it will not be the most important factor, honestly.

“It is more psychological that will make a difference.

Ronaldo left Spanish La Liga 12 months after Neymar to joined Juventus from Real Madrid.

