Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has opened his defence at the Presidential Tribunal by tendering documents, copies of his academic credentials, including certified true copy (CTC) of the Confidential result sheet of University of Cambridge, West Africa School Certificate of 1961 from Provincial Secondary School, Katsina.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are challenging the victory of Buhari and his All Progressives Congress at the February 23, 2019 presidential poll.

Details later…

