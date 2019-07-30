President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ogunleye family, government and people of Ogun on the passing of former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari acknowledged the immense contributions of the late Ogunleye to the growth and development of Ogun.

The President described him as “a loyal, disciplined politician and renowned administrator”.

He enjoined Ogunleye’s family, friends and political associates to be consoled by the ex-deputy governor’s remarkable political career and outstanding contributions to the unity and stability of his fatherland.

He prayed almighty God to grant peace to the soul of the departed septuagenarian.

