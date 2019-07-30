Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed all the 43 ministerial nominees presented to it for approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Muhari had last Tuesday presented the 43 ministerial nominees to the senate for ratification.

The Red Chamber began screening the nominees from last Wednesday after postponing its vacation to do a thorough job on the screening. It spent five days in screening all nominees.

Majority of those screened by the senate were asked to take a bow and go, an action that angered the public, calling the 9th Senate a rubber-stamp to the President Buhari.

Below is the list of ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate:

1. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia)

2. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

3. George Akume (Benue)

4. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi)

5. Emeka. Nwajuaba (Imo)

6. Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos)

7. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun)

8. Adamu. Adamu (Bauchi)

9. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers)

10. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra)

11. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)

12. Mustapha Shehuri (Borno)

13. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe)

14. Bashir Magashi (Kano)

15. Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi)

16. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa)

17. Zubairu Dada (Niger)

18. Chris Ngige (Anambra)

19. Abdullahi Hassan (Nasarawa)

20. Sunday Dare (Oyo)

21. Muhammad Bello (Adamawa)

22. Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara)

23. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna)

24. Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti)

25. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi)

26. Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

27. Osagie Enahire (Edo)

28. Paullen Tallen (Plateau)

29. Festus Keyamo (Delta)

30. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe)

31. Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto)

32. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos)

33. Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna)

34. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

35. Rauf Aregbesola

36. Goddy Jedy-Agba

37. Engr. Suleiman Adamu ( Jigawa)

38. Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi)

39. Clement Agba (Edo)

40. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu)

41. Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba)

42. Sabo Nanono (Kano)

43. Lai Mohammed (Kwara)

