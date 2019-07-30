Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday released the names of chairmen of 63 committees of the Red Chamber.

Lawan named Senators Barau Jibrin as Appropriations Committee chairman; Ali Ndume (Army ), Dino Melaye (Aviation) and Ibikunle Amosun (Capital Market).

Some others are:

Ike Ekweremadu (Environment)

Abubakar kyari (FCT)

Adeola Olamilekan (Finance)

Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Health)

Sikiru Oshinowo (Industry)

Kashim Shettima (Interior)

Teslim Folarin (Local content)

Adedayo Adeyeye (Media and Public Affairs),

Bassey Akpan (Petroleum Resources upstream)

Mathew Urhoghide (Public Accounts)

However, the Senate adjourned plenary to 24 September, 2019.

