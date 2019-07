The much anticipated collaboration from Davido and Chris Brown has been released on all streaming platforms today July 30th 2019 for your viewing pleasure.

The visual to the smashing record ”Blow My Mind” has already garnered over 80,000 views on Youtube in less than an hour.

DMW crew and the American rapper showed us huge energy and synergy in this visual which is sure to grab some awards in the months to come.

