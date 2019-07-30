Director of animation movie ”Malika, The Set Up” and Wedding Party2 Niyi Akinmolayan says he’s starting his own Black Skin Boy movement, since nobody sang about them.

This comes after the release of Beyonce’s trending single ”Brown Skin Girl”. The film maker further disclosed that he is working on a script with a lead who is so black, she absorbs all color.

Read his message:

Black skin Boy…and Boyfriend to all the Black skin girls. Since we are a minority and no one wants to sing about us, let’s kuku start our own movement #blackskingirl #blackskinboy. Where are all my baba and mama dudus. I have a script i’m working on and the lead is so black she absorbs all color. Maybe I will go to Sudan since we are now #endangeredspecies

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

