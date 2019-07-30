The plot thickens in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality Show; Pepper Dem Gang house as Biggie announced the arrival of two new housemates, Venita Akpofure and Elozonam.

The two new housemates, Vendita Akpofure and Elozanam made entry to the house in twisted plot.

Vendita is an actress from Delta State. She is a mother of two and had featured in different musical videos, while Elozanam is a 33-year-old actor, comedian and a producer.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of BBNaija on Sunday during Live eviction had told viewers to anticipate the biggest twist of the season on Tuesday by 7 pm [Today]

But it’s not certain if the new housemates are fake or part of the housemates battling for the N60m cash prize.

Many social media users have reacted to the presence of the housemates. Check out some reactions below:

