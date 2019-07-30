Harry Kane’s 22nd-minute strike has given Tottenham a lone goal lead over a struggling Real Madrid side.

The two teams go head-to-head at the Allianz Arena for a place in the Audi Cup final while the winner will face the winner of Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce on Wednesday, with the losers facing off.

Mauricio Pochettino will be taking a close look at his side once again with a strong XI named – with Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Ben Davies and Victor Wanyama the only major absentees.

Everyone awaits how Real will overturn this after their humiliating 7-3 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

However, Hazard has been uncharacteristically quiet so far.

