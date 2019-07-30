President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State, but conspicuously absent was Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the former governor of the state.

The meeting started around 3.04pm at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Those at the meeting were Governor Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, former governors, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel. Also present was Kola Abiola, first son of Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Also at the meeting were Segun Awolowo, traditional rulers and members of the National Assembly from the state and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

PMNEWS learnt that the leaders came to thank Buhari for the all his positive gestures to the people of the state, especially the recognition and honour given to MKO Abiola.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

