By Daniels Ekugo

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye will be commissioning the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit facility at the Redemption Camp Health Centre, Ogun State on 8 August 2019.

The ultra-modern Intensive Care Unit facility will be the third in the country to be set up under the auspices of the Christian Social Responsibility arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, His Love Foundation.

In ensuring that qualitative healthcare is brought closer to the people across Nigeria through the global charity arm of the church, His Love Foundation, Pastor Adeboye had in 2017 commissioned the first Intensive Care Unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Lagos and a second one was commissioned in May 2019 at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos.

This third one is an ultra-modern medical facility that will provide premium medical services to all those living in the environs of the Redemption Camp and Ogun State at large.

It is equipped with a 3-bed fully equipped Intensive care unit, 2-bed Highly Dependent Care unit, a Mobile digital X-Ray Unit, an Operating Theatre, an Oxygen Generator, a 30kva Generator, 80 KVA UPS, two Executive fully equipped suites, two private wards for the Health centre, Surgery preparatory rooms, a paediatric ward at the main Health Center and all beds are directly piped for oxygen from the Oxygen generator.

The commissioning event, according to a statement issued today by the office of the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, would hold during the 67th Annual Convention of The Redeemed Christian Church at the RCCG Health Centre by 9:00am prompt.

Pastor Iluyomade noted that the church and its global charity is committed to ensuring that there is help for the helpless, strength for the weak and food for the hungry and for this reason has continued to provide the necessary critical intervention in six sustainable focus areas; education, prison, health, social enterprise, rehabilitation and hunger

