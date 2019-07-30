Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, Abba Kyari, on Tuesday told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja that no certificate was listed on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Curriculum Vitae (CV).

He also said that no certificate was among the documents obtained from Cambridge University earlier tendered as exhibits.

The Chief of Staff testified as the President’s third defence witness, while he admitted obtaining the Cambridge documents personally on July 18, 2019.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had filed the petition before the tribunal to challenge the victory of President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress in the February 23, 2019 poll.

Part of the grounds of the petition was that Buhari did not possess the academic qualification necessary to contest the poll.

When cross examined by the petitioners’ lawyer, Kyari said he was 67 years old and that he had known Buhari for nearly 40 years.

According to him, he signed for and collected the Cambridge documents for the assessment by Cambridge, adding that the Cambridge documents were “assessments.”

Kyari added that the CV signed by Buhari did not have any certificate listed, apart from the list of schools attended by the President, saying that the Diploma in Strategic Study which he claimed Buhari possessed was not listed in the President’s CV.

Also, Kyari, when questioned by APC’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), maintained that Atiku was a Cameroonian by being born in Jadda in 1946, as of the time of which the part of Adamawa State was still a part of Norther Cameroon.

According to PUNCH, Kyari also identified Buhari in a picture of those who were said to be the President’s classmates and teachers while graduating as a Class 6 pupil in 1961.

