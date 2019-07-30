Super Eagles head Gernot Rohr has clarified the reports concerning his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In the aftermath of the Eagles’ third-place finish at African Cup of Nations in Egypt, there were reports that the Nigerian football governing body was unsatisfied with the performance of the team, but were held back from sacking the Franco-German tactician due to the $1m compensation in his contract.

Reacting to the reports, the former Burkina Faso boss said that the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board has the right to fire him and added that the buy out clause in his contract is far below $1m.

”I was shocked when I read that the NFF can’t part ways with me if they are no longer satisfied with my services because of the $1m buy out clause in my contract which is not true. The NFF has the right to ask me to go and I have the right to say am done with the Super Eagles job.”

However, he failed to rule out the possibility of dumping the Nigerian senior national team, after confirming he has received offers from several African countries.

Rohr was hired in 2017 and his current deal expires in June 2020.

