Critic, Daddy Freeze has reacted to claim by a Kenyan pastor that he found Jesus Christ on the street and brought him to his church.

A twitter user had posted a photo of a pastor with a man claiming to be Jesus, walking on the streets and brought him to church.

“A Kenyan pastor claims he has found Jesus Christ walking on the streets of Kenya. Took the white man to his church, gave him a warm welcome and now his church followers are happy that Jesus has finally come back! And lucky for them he landed in Kenya first,” he said.

A Kenyan pastor claims he has found Jesus Christ walking on the streets of Kenya. Took the whiteman to his church, gave him a warm welcome and now his church followers are happy that Jesus has finally come back! And lucky for them he landed in Kenya first. 🤦🏾‍♂️🧐🤫 pic.twitter.com/2iUJqIha1Q — Syńbâd™ 💯 🇺🇬 (@DeSaylor1) July 24, 2019

Watch video here:

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze mocked: “A Kenyan claims he found a white Jesus walking on the street….. Here is the man in church dancing ‘soapy’

“As far as I’m concerned this one is more genuine than the one the Romans and British sold to us, at least this one was discovered in Africa. Na Oyibo go kee us las las.”

