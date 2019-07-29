Gilroy Police chief, Scot Smithee said the gunman who shot more than 15 people and killed three victims at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival July 28, has been killed.

No information about the suspect has been released, Gilroy Dispatch reported Monday.

Smithee told a press conference at the Gavilan College in southwest Gilroy that police were still looking for a second suspect who may have been involved in the shooting at Christmas Hill Park.

He said the suspect who killed three people cut a hole through a perimeter fence surrounding the Garlic Festival grounds, thus entering the crowded festival without passing through security checkpoints.

The suspect used a rifle to shoot the victims, though Smithee told reporters he did not now the specific kind of firearm used by the gunman.

The suspect was shot and killed by Gilroy police within less than a minute of the first reports of gunshots, Smithee said.

A spokeswoman for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said one of the shooting victims died at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy.

Three shooting victims remain at SLRH in serious condition, while two other patients were transferred from the Gilroy hospital to Valley Med.

In addition, five gunshot victims, ranging in condition from critical to fair, were transported directly to Valley Med from the scene.

That makes a total of 11 shooting victims treated at county hospitals in relation to the incident, which was reported to emergency dispatchers as an active shooter situation about 5:30pm Sunday at Christmas Hill Park.

Read More: Gilroy Dispatch

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

