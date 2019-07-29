Osinbajo met on arrival by the siblings of Precious Owolabi and DG of NYSC Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday took President Muhammadu Buhari’s second condolence message to the parents of Precious Owolabi, the corps member killed in Abuja last Monday, during the fracas between the Shiite protesters and Nigerian police.

In the message, Buhari urged the bereaved parents to accept the will of God in good faith.

Buhari also advised the family to take heart, saying that the loss would never be forgotten.

During the condolence visit, Osinbajo engaged the father of the deceased, Owolabi Ayo in a heart-to-heart discussion also prayed with the parents and other family members.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai accompanied him on the trip from Kaduna to Zaria.

Osinbajo, with Governor Nasir El-Rufai speaks with the parents of Precious Owolabi in Zaria

Time for prayer: Osinbajo, El-Rufai with the parents and siblings of Precious Owolabi

Osinbajo Signs the condolence register

 

Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of late youth corper, Precious Owolabi in Zaria, Kaduna State. Precious, a TV journalist, lost his life in crossfire during a violent Shiite protest.

