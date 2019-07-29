Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday took President Muhammadu Buhari’s second condolence message to the parents of Precious Owolabi, the corps member killed in Abuja last Monday, during the fracas between the Shiite protesters and Nigerian police.

In the message, Buhari urged the bereaved parents to accept the will of God in good faith.

Buhari also advised the family to take heart, saying that the loss would never be forgotten.

During the condolence visit, Osinbajo engaged the father of the deceased, Owolabi Ayo in a heart-to-heart discussion also prayed with the parents and other family members.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai accompanied him on the trip from Kaduna to Zaria.

