Akin Kuponiyi/Lagos

Seawolf Oil Services Limited alongside its receiver/manager Mr Michael Igbokwe SAN has dragged Chief Emeka Offor’s company Kaztec Engineering, limited before a Federal high court in Lagos, claiming $ 9.8million in damages.

In an amended statement of claim, the plaintiffs alleged that Kaztec Engineering Company’s ship, MV ‘EKULO CHEYENNE’ caused extensive damage to their vessel which will require $9,800,000 to repair.

Seawolf is an oil drilling company currently under the receivership of Mr. Micheal Igbokwe, SAN, the second Plaintiff in this case. Igbokwe was appointed as the Receiver/ Manager of the Seawolf Oil services company by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in 2013 to redeem a First Bank loan obtained by Seawolf.

Part of the assets of the Seawolf which Igbokwe took control of are three mobile Jack-Up drilling rigs, “the ‘Onome’, the ‘Oritsetimeyin’, and the ‘Delta Queen. The Jack-Up drilling rigs, the ‘Onome and ‘Oritsetimeyin’, are currently moored (warm-stacked_ at the Lagos Marina Area, while the ‘Delta Queen’ has been moored (Cold-stacked) at the Intel’s Nigeria Ltd’s Jetty, Calabar, since 2012.

On 10th February, 2014 at around 9pm at night, the MV ‘ EKULO CHEYENNE’ (MV Ekulo”) attempted to berth alongside the “Delta Queen’ at the Intel’s Nigeria Ltd’s Jetty. It however collided with Delta Queen that was stationery in a cold-stacked position at the said jetty. The collision left Delta Queen seriously damaged.

Seawolf is now suing Kaztec for negligence.

