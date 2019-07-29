By Jethro Ibileke

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has called on the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, to intervene in the lingering crisis rocking the state chapter of the party and the Edo State Assembly.

The Monarch made the call to Chief Oyegun who was at his palace to inform him of his 80th birthday anniversary which comes up on August 12, 2019.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Monarch, Desmond Agbama, said the former executive Governor of the state solicited for prayers for a successful celebration.

“The Oba congratulated Chief Odigie-Oyegun on the attainment of 80 years and wished him many more years of fruitful celebration,” Agbama said.

He added that the Oba urged Oyegun “to use his knowledge and wealth of experience to douse the lingering crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, urging all concerned to play it cool.”

