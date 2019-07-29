Ebuka, the presenter of the Big Brother Naija show has placed Nigerians on their toes following the announcement that there will be a twist to the ongoing Pepper Dem edition tomorrow.

Commentators couldn’t calm their nerves as they took to social media to express their readiness and anticipation to the BBNaija Twist announced.

“There would be a twist in the house tomorrow and knowing that biggie isn’t predictable what do you think the twist would be,” a Twitter user wrote.

Adedoyin wrote: “Who else is anticipating. I really can’t wait to see what twist Ebuka was talking about.”

Boss Lady IG wrote: “I guess biggie will be revealing his face because I can’t even think of any other twist than what has happened so far. What do y’all think?.”

Seun wrote: “What if the rest of the housemate are actually fake housemates and biggie is about to bring in the original pepper them gang on board.”

However, after Biggie put all the Housemates on the Eviction block last week, the Pepper Dem gang didn’t know what stunt Big Brother might pull as they strolled into the Diary Room to make their selection.

Here’s how they Nominated.

Jeff – Tacha and Sir Dee

Mike – Seyi and Tacha

Esther – Jeff and Omashola

Sir Dee – Ike and Omashola

Khafi – Jackye and Esther

Tacha – Jeff and Gedoni

Diane – Jeff and Seyi

Omashola – Mike and Ike

Seyi – Jeff and Tacha

Mercy – Mike and Omashola

Gedoni – Mike and Jeff

Ike – Jeff and Jackye

Jackye – Jeff and Omashola

Frodd – Jeff and Sir Dee

For the second time running, the Veto Power ‘Save and Replace’ has been cancelled by Big Brother. The first time was when all the Housemates were Nominated for Eviction and the second time – when none of the Housemates won the Veto Power Game of Chance.

Veto Power or not, one Housemate was saved from the Nomination list – Frodd, as he won the Head of House challenge today. If Jeff could predict the future, would he have conceded the HoH challenge to Frodd?

This is how The Nominated Housemates Ranked

Housemates – Number of Nominations

Jeff – Eight

Omashola- Four

Mike – Three

Tacha – Three

At least one Housemate will be Evicted during the Live Eviction Show on Sunday. Whose journey will be cut short in the Big Brother Naija House?

