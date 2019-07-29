Ebuka, the presenter of the Big Brother Naija show has placed Nigerians on their toes following the announcement that there will be a twist to the ongoing Pepper Dem edition tomorrow.
Commentators couldn’t calm their nerves as they took to social media to express their readiness and anticipation to the BBNaija Twist announced.
“There would be a twist in the house tomorrow and knowing that biggie isn’t predictable what do you think the twist would be,” a Twitter user wrote.
Adedoyin wrote: “Who else is anticipating. I really can’t wait to see what twist Ebuka was talking about.”
Boss Lady IG wrote: “I guess biggie will be revealing his face because I can’t even think of any other twist than what has happened so far. What do y’all think?.”
Seun wrote: “What if the rest of the housemate are actually fake housemates and biggie is about to bring in the original pepper them gang on board.”
However, after Biggie put all the Housemates on the Eviction block last week, the Pepper Dem gang didn’t know what stunt Big Brother might pull as they strolled into the Diary Room to make their selection.
Here’s how they Nominated.
Jeff – Tacha and Sir Dee
Mike – Seyi and Tacha
Esther – Jeff and Omashola
Sir Dee – Ike and Omashola
Khafi – Jackye and Esther
Tacha – Jeff and Gedoni
Diane – Jeff and Seyi
Omashola – Mike and Ike
Seyi – Jeff and Tacha
Mercy – Mike and Omashola
Gedoni – Mike and Jeff
Ike – Jeff and Jackye
Jackye – Jeff and Omashola
Frodd – Jeff and Sir Dee
For the second time running, the Veto Power ‘Save and Replace’ has been cancelled by Big Brother. The first time was when all the Housemates were Nominated for Eviction and the second time – when none of the Housemates won the Veto Power Game of Chance.
Veto Power or not, one Housemate was saved from the Nomination list – Frodd, as he won the Head of House challenge today. If Jeff could predict the future, would he have conceded the HoH challenge to Frodd?
This is how The Nominated Housemates Ranked
Housemates – Number of Nominations
Jeff – Eight
Omashola- Four
Mike – Three
Tacha – Three
At least one Housemate will be Evicted during the Live Eviction Show on Sunday. Whose journey will be cut short in the Big Brother Naija House?
