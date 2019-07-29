More bodies were recovered between Sunday and Monday morning by rescue workers in Nganzai local government of Borno State, where Boko Haram unleashed mindless violence at the weekend.

At least 70 people have now been confirmed dead, in one of the worst attacks by the insurgents in recent months. Three villages were attacked by the militants who came in five trucks, fitted with anti-craft guns.

A rescue official who led the recovery operations in the area, told the Chinese news agency Xinhua that at least 15 bodies were recovered since Sunday evening.

Most of the bodies were found in the bush, having bullet wounds.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday said that 55 bodies of villagers were found after the militants’ three separate attacks in Badu Malam Kyariri, Zawa and Lamisula Bukar Bulala villages.

Another rescue official said the recovered bodies were being prepared for mass burial on Monday.

Abbagana Ali, head of the Civilian Joint Task Force, a pro-government militia group in the area, said Sunday dozens of the victims were killed while conducting a funeral at a local cemetery.

Ali told Xinhua that a funeral was being held at a graveyard in Badu Malam Kyariri village when the Boko Haram militants struck on Saturday morning.

The militants stormed the village in five gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns, he said.

Muhammad Bulama, head of the Nganzai local government area, suspected that the Boko Haram militants’ onslaught was a reprisal attack.

According to Bulama, two weeks ago, an attack on the village by the Boko Haram militants was repelled by a joint force of troops and the village’s vigilante group.

At least 11 Boko Haram fighters were killed in that attack two weeks ago, the official added.