Immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji clashed during the screening of the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola for a ministerial position on Monday.

Okorocha had asked the senate to allow Aregbesola take a bow and go during the screening.

But Orji countered Okorocha’s suggestion that Aregbesola should be allowed to take a bow and go.

He argued against someone of Aregbesola’s calibre taking a bow, saying the senators could tap from his wealth of experience.

