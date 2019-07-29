The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to begin screening of commissioner nominees presented to the House for ratification by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In the light of this, the Assembly has set up a 16-man ad-hoc committee to screen the nominees.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who read the list of the ad hoc committee members on Monday, said it would be headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, a fourth-term lawmaker, representing Somolu Constituency II.

Members of the committee are: Jimi Mohammed (Ikeja I), Yinka Ogundimu (Agege II), Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), Setonji David (Badagry II), Victor Akande (Ojo I) and Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Mojisola Alli-Macaulay (Amuwo-Odofin I), Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaiye II), Lanre Afinni (Lagos Island II), Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa II), and Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja II)

Others are: Suraju Tijani (Ojo II), Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Olumuyiwa Jimoh (Apapa II) and Abdulsobur Olawale (Mushin II).

The Speaker directed the ad hoc committee to report back to the House in a week.

