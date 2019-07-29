There are now fears that Khafi may leave Big Brother Naija House pregnant as she and lovebird Gedoni continued their sizzling romance.

The cameras caught them for the third time overnight having sex, under the sheets as other housemates were dead asleep.

The footage, now trending, showed the lovebirds moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets.

Gedoni and Khafi first had sex in the house on Saturday, July 20th and then had sex again on Tuesday, July 23.

And pregnancy can occur since the housemates still have about 70 days left in the house.

Khafi, full name Khafi Kareem, is a policewoman and an Ekiti native based in London. Ekpata Gedoni is a fashion entrepreneur from Cross River. He is 31-years old.

Watch the video via this Twitter link:https://twitter.com/dat_fuzi/status/1155707310553083904?s=20

