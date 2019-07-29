Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu scored in his first pre-season game for French club Girondins Bordeaux who lost 1-3 to Turkish champions Galatasaray on Sunday.

Kalu started on the bench and took the place of Frenchman Jimmy Briand in the 73rd minute of the encounter.

He scored Bordeaux’s only goal of the match played at Tuvalu Stadion Tirol in Innsbruck a minute after his introduction following a pass from Raoul Bellanova.

Ryan Babel, Atalay Babacan and Adem Buyuk all got the goals for Galatasaray.

Former Flying Eagles defender Valentine Ozornwafor featured for Galatasaray in the game.

Ozornwafor took the place of Babel in the 88th minute, his second pre-season appearance for the club.

