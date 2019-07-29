The Jigawa Government, in collaboration with Malaria Consortium, on Monday says it has commenced administration of 76,750 doses of antimalarial drugs to 75,083 children in Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area.

The Manager, Primary Healthcare Development Agency in the area, Alhaji Abdullahi Uba, said this in Kafin-Hausa, that the drugs were provided under the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention programme.

He said the children aged three months to 59 months would be administered with Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine plus amodiaquine, free of charge.

Uba said the agency had trained 516 ad-hoc staff and 85 supervisors in the area for the successful conduct of the treatment which began on Friday, July 26 and would end on Tuesday, July 30.

The manager advised parents to avail their children for the treatment and ensure that they always slept inside treated mosquito nets.

