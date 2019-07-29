Award-winning South African rapper, Refiloe Maele Phoolo popularly known as Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to shower encomium on Nigerian Music Industry.

The rapper praised Nigerian artists while replying to a tweet by South African music producer, Zakes Bantwini urging the artists in the country to stop being gender-based for the sake of unity in the music industry.

In his tweet, Bantwini said, “2020 for SA music if you want unit in the industry we must stop being genre-based and be music based. If we want to push SA Music to a level where Nigerians are you Must think SA music industry then Genre movement, period.”

In his reply, The 28-year-old hip hop star called out the music producer because he felt the tweet was directed to him.

Nigeria has all the genres we have but they push Afrobeats. What's wrong with me riding for SA hip hop cause it got me here? I have supported every genre in SA, Come on big bro. I hate these back and forths on Twitter. Rather call me if you wanna discuss this. https://t.co/76zcXHPmHW — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2019

A Nigerian follower with the username, @onyesprills chipped in and said he wished Cassper Nyovest is from Nigeria.

I just wish you from Nigeria …..you are a good man and talented too ….always speaking the truth and being real… One love man — Onyii Smart (@onyesprills) July 28, 2019

Nyovest quoted the tweet and praised the Nigerian music industry for the love they have for their own artists and the way they celebrate their culture through unity.

Won't even lie. I wish i was from Nigeria too. The love they have for thier own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and Tv, there way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within thier industry. A DREAM! https://t.co/goh02gHjtB — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2019

