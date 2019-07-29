Senator Elisha Abbo has recounted how the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola gave him his salary in 2012 when he was in need.

Abbo, who allegedly beat up a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja recently, was speaking on the floor of the Senate when Aregbesola was being screened for a ministerial appointment.

According to Abbo, when he contested the Local Government chairmanship election in Adamawa State in 2012, he visited the Government House in Osogbo and that the former governor gave him his whole month salary.

“In 2012, when I contested for LG chairman in Adamawa, I visited you in Government House, Osogbo and you gave me your whole salary for that month. I confirm your nomination,” he told the Senate.

Also, Senator Surajudeen Bashiru also said he earned N184,000 as commissioner in Aregbesola’s second term, saying that no commissioner got an official car.

“As a commissioner in (Aregebsola’s) second term, my take-home pay in total was N184,000. None of his commissioners got an official car and I did not get official accommodation,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

