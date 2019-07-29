Firemen rescue 3 from open water in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service said its officials on Sunday, rescued alive, a teenager and two adults from an open stagnant water in Kano municipality.

The fire service spokesman, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure on Monday in Kano.

He said that the rescue operation took place on Sunday evening at BUK road by Dan’agundi in Kano Municipal.

“We received a distress call from Kwalli Police Station at about 5:48 p.m. that three persons were found in an open water.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen and fire engine to the scene at about 5:50 p.m.,’’ he said.

He gave the names of the rescued victims as; Mohammed Hamza, 22, Sadiq Sunusi, 17, and Ibrahim Gambo, 21.

He said the rescued victims had been handed over to the police.

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Mohammed, however, urged members of the public to become more cautious during this raining season and stop taking bath in open water.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

