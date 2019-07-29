The police on Monday arraigned a bus driver, Segun Daramola, who allegedly drove carelessly and injured a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer, in a Zuba Upper Area Court.

Daramola, 46, who lives in Kubwa village Abuja, is charged with two counts of escape from lawful arrest and causing hurt.

The prosecutor, Mr Chinese Ogada, told the court that Mr Ikechukwu Odugbara, an officer of the FRSC attached to Gwarinpa, Abuja reported the matter at the Gwarinpa police station on July 22.

Ogada alleged that at about 9 a.m, the defendant drove a bus with registration number DTF 47 XA recklessly, causing Odugbara to fall off the vehicle while performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor also alleged that the complainant sustained serious injury on his hand and leg.

Ogada said the offence contravened Sections 122 and 240 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Area court judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Garba ordered that the surety must have valid means of identification and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in Sulieja prison if he fails to meet up with the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for hearing.

